To The Daily Sun,
Looking for a way to get involved in Bristol? Join your fellow Bristolians on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. in the Minot-Sleeper Library meeting room to learn more about the various committees, boards and other town volunteer groups. Hear about what they do, and why people might find it rewarding, from the people who serve on these various groups.
You will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about time commitment and why these people volunteer. Understand what is necessary if you would like to run for open positions on the various boards where the members are elected and who to be in touch with if you simply want to volunteer some time on a committee. You’ll hear from members of the Selectboard, Budget Committee, Minot-Sleeper Board of Trustees, Economic Development Committee Bicentennial Committee, Downtown Decorating Committee, Zoning Board of Adjustment, among others.
Bristol has a lot of people who are very generous with their time, and care about making Bristol the best it can be. Join us to learn more.
Rosemary D’Arcy
Bristol
