To The Daily Sun,
Since this has nothing to do with politics and is greatly desired by the female gender, I hope it gets in before the 29th of February. And to think way back when, even one person could change things. I hope that this brings a smile to your face.
The broad that decided that the 29th day of February should be the day all women could ask, since the male of their dreams was too slow on asking for her hand in marriage, she could ask on the leap year. Of course, the men would have a hunting trip or some other pressing business on that day and, if smart, were nowhere to be found.
I could never imagine why they asked for her hand when it was the other way around, according to the song “I want a man with a slow hand... ” but that is another story for another day.
Good luck in your quest and, if it doesn’t work out, you can have another chance in four years and a month.
Bev Buker
Gilford
