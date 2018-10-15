Governor Sununu was right.
Since assuming office, he has been laser-focused on dealing with the opioid epidemic, from obtaining a waiver to ensure inpatient substance abuse treatment was covered by Medicaid, to instituting the Recovery Friendly Workplaces program, to developing a new “hub-and-spoke” plan for treatment access across the state. He knows what he’s talking about because it’s been a top priority of his to get our state out of this mess.
Yet he faced a lot of blowback from New Hampshire Democrats and Massachusetts leaders for comments he made last March about the vast majority of New Hampshire’s fentanyl “coming straight out of Lawrence.” Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera responded as if it was a personal affront that Lawrence was singled out as the largest source of fentanyl to the state.
Now, a year and a half later, one headline reads: “Feds seize enough fentanyl to kill half the state in massive Lawrence-area drug sweep.” Federal agents arrested fifty people in connection with the operation. The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts said Lawrence is a “clearing house” for the illegal drugs flowing to New Hampshire and Maine.
Gov. Sununu was right and is honest. The fact is that the opioid epidemic crosses state lines, and in order to stop the flow of drugs, we need to acknowledge where it’s coming from and take action. We need to work collectively as neighboring states in the midst of this drug crisis to keep people from dying.
Will no one apologize to Sununu now?
Molly Sanborn
Laconia
(1) comment
Are you blind? Drugs don’t just come from Lawrence, Maine, or Mass. You need to read more than just local papers Molly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.