To The Daily Sun,
.To our Washington D.C senators and representatives:
Are you doing your job? If yes, it is a very hard job. If no, we elected you and it is our fault. Your job is to represent the people of your district by passing clear, concise, needed, financially responsible, constitutional laws and bills to help our citizens and the country. My assessment is that you are NOT doing your primary job. Here’s the analysis: What do you do? These activities are not in order of importance:
Travel time, vacations, holidays, weather delays, junkets, fac- finding trips (some for political purposes), fund raising for yourself, the party, associates, friends and sometimes relatives; meetings with lobbyists, donors (who are they? All from USA?), big shots, visitors, groups etc., election campaigns for yourself, party officials, friends, federal, state and local; meet the press in two-minute soundbites, (You may say one thing and vote another); endless committee meetings with agendas, investigations, fact finding — some behind closed doors, some public and some for political purposes; lobbying for the home state (okay, this is good); political conventions federal and state; visiting constituents, town hall meetings (good); important state events, crisis management like the opioid crisis (good); Washington meetings of all kinds; social events, cocktail parties, diners, lunches, breakfasts; negotiating on bills (you add this to bill X and I will vote for your bill); arguing with and getting arm twisted by leadership and the executive; allowing non-elected people to do important stuff; personal time for family etc. (good).
WHAT I DO NOT SEE OFTEN: Writing concise, clear bills; studying bills, reading the full bill (devil is in the details and USA loses), honest negotiation with the other parties (who writes these 3000 page bills? The longer it is the more you are hiding stuff.)
So what to do? Please do your primary job. To start, pass a reasonable annual budget like almost every other organization. IF you don’t I am afraid you all get a failing grade.
Bill Crabtree
Moultonborough
