To The Daily Sun,
This is in response to the letter written by Michael Stone from Kentucky. First of all Michael, my husband and I would like to thank you for your sincere consideration of our beautiful state of N.H.! We are both in our late 60s and live on Lake Winnisquam in Belmont; we do all the right things to keep safe when out in public.
It's bad enough that the lake sand bar is packed to the extreme with boats on weekends, now we have to worry about Motorcycle Week and people in and out of our stores, eateries and gas stations. Plus the fact that this is right before the opening of our schools. To hold Bike Week is TOTALLY selfish on the part of the promoters! This needs to be cancelled for everyone's safety! Its not worth the prestige of missing one year of Bike Week! To anyone involved in promoting this, PLEASE use a little common sense!
Laurette Young
Belmont
