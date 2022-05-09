To The Daily Sun,
I want to first start with the privilege of having met retired Gen. Don Bolduc, candidate for United States Senate, at the 405 Pub in Laconia on May 3. My husband and I were greeted with hugs and handshakes from such a wonderful and humble gentleman. We are so happy that we had the chance to sit and converse with him on current affairs. We pray that he wins the election and can send Maggie Hassan packing.
Now we just heard that our stockpile of precious supply of javelins is dangerously low. This should have never been made public for the world to know and open us up to being a target to dangerous nations such as China, Korea and Russia. It's bad enough that they all know we have a weak president and his administration. Thank you Democrats.
As far as sending supplies to Ukraine, we are all for it. They need all the help they can get to fight this demonic attack from Russia. If this administration had done the Afghanistan withdrawal the right way and brought our equipment home first instead of leaving it for the terrorists, we could have sent it to Ukraine. Again thank you Democrats.
Now the Roe v. Wade abortion leak. Probably done by a Democrat to start trouble before the primaries. Either way, we need to overturn this baby killing law. Unborn babies have a right to life. By the way, what does same sex marriage and LGBTQ have to do with it?
In ending, I pray for an end to the war, peace in our world, and for Don Bolduc's win.
God bless our country and our world.
Laurette Young
Belmont
