To The Daily Sun,
This letter is in reference to the letter by Dan Trefler titled, “Swallow this: Trump revealed himself to be a socialist.” No he did NOT. President Trump is a through and through capitalist. He is a business man and pushes tax cuts any chance he gets. Even the most devout libertarian believes in the relief packages that are a response to GOVERNMENT OVERREACH which forced business to lose revenue. If the government shuts down a specific market it is their job to ensure revenue continues through a crisis.
The difference between the “Yang Plan” and the crisis packages that are being introduced is the crisis, and the government’s forceful shutdown of certain industries meaning they impeded these people from receiving revenue and have to fix their mess.
Lauren Sikoski,
Gilford
