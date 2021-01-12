To The Daily Sun,
I'm writing because the Laconia Daily Sun has published an irresponsible and unfounded article lacking journalistic integrity. The article in question, “Meredith's Tim Carter gets eyeful on momentous day in DC,” is deceptive or at least dangerously lazy. Laconia Daily Sun readers and New Hampshire citizens deserve a retraction.
I grew up in Gilford, and my family continues to live in New Hampshire. I was also near the Capitol for the insurrection on Jan. 6, except I was present because DC is my home. 700,000 real people live in Washington, DC. We have families here, work here, and love people who were evacuated from the Capitol and surrounding areas during this mob's attack.
These insurrectionists staged a platform and noose on our National Mall. They flew a confederate flag in the Capitol for the first time. They planted bombs outside buildings. And then they smashed windows and breached the Capitol building, forcing those inside to rush into the subterranean basement, don gas masks, and hide under chairs. It is not just Congress that works in and near the Capitol. Food service staff, janitorial staff, reporters, business owners, civil servants, and more had to fear for their lives.
Across DC, phone calls and text messages flew as we checked on friends and co-workers. I watched several co-workers cry. It got worse when we saw the news. Nooses carried to threaten lynchings. Swastikas on signs. Shirts reading "6 million wasn't enough" in reference to the 6 million Jewish people killed in the Holocaust. Unheeded Black community leaders and organizers warned city officials numerous times of the threats that were mounting online to come and do harm to 'antifa.' In truth, insurrectionists were coming to do harm to anyone visually different than themselves. DC is a plurality Black city; I know I can’t fully convey the fear and pain these threats and actions caused.
Let me summarize for you: this article posits that perhaps "patriots" were "going into the Capitol just to use the bathroom." It's disgusting because it gives audience to a baseless conspiracy. It’s disgusting because it ignores the real violence that was done, and the mob's intent of instilling terror and reinforcing white supremacy.
Laconia Daily Sun, you are complicit for publishing this incoherent drivel when there is a wealth of real journalism that covers what happened to our city and to our nation on Jan. 6, 2021. Please, do think before you give a platform to conspiracy like this again. Our Democracy depends on it.
Lauren Cuddy Egbert
Washington, DC
