To The Daily Sun,
Now that this BOGUS, FRAUDULENT election is over, I would like to speak my mind. To begin with, I WILL NOT acknowledge "you know who" as my president! He is nothing more than a socialist dictator who, along with his cohorts, WILL TOTALLY DESTROY this country! All of you who voted for him, be prepared for four years of "HELL" on earth! He stated that he wants to make peace with communist China, so you can now say goodbye to all your jobs that came back to this country under president Trump! I have no doubt that China sent this virus here to destroy president Trump! It would not surprise me if it suddenly disappeared under "you know who!"
Also, all you anti-abortionist and pro-lifers be, prepared to continue being forced to fund abortion through your taxes, Aiding Planned Parenthood in the brutal murder of innocent babies! And all you so-called Catholics who voted for him should be ashamed of yourselves! Read your Bible, particularly Jeremiah 1:5, Galatians 1:15, & Genesis 1:27! Also, our Blessed Mother CHOSE to give birth to our Lord and Savior, risking death! We need to pray now for grace to save your souls!
This has been the most FRAUDULENT election in history, outside of the Kennedy/Nixon election! We had to deal with fake news media reporting on mail-in ballots and fraud and the poles, with trying to force Trump supporters to use sharpies that didn't register votes and the removal of pole watchers. Such a disgrace!
Its a shame that our children and grandchildren will NEVER experience the free country we grew up in!
In closing, I would like to congratulate Governor Chris Sununu, Sheriff Bill Wright, Senator Harold French and all our elected Republican officials in your success! Also, a special congratulations to our newly appointed Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett!
Laurette Young
Belmont
