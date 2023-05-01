To The Daily Sun,
The HUB project has been many years in the making, and now as the parent of two young children, I am more hopeful than ever that it will come to fruition.
In 2020, I made the decision to move back to Moultonborough before my oldest child started kindergarten. I love being able to provide important childhood experiences for him such as swim lessons; however, they are not always easily accessible because there is not a local facility that offers a variety of activities. We have traveled to Bartlett and Laconia for swim lessons. There is no nearby place for children to learn to swim year-round. Moultonborough is a lake-side community and it should not be so challenging to get children involved in an activity year-round that is important for their safety.
My son is also involved with Cub Scouts, which holds weekly meetings in the Moultonborough Function Hall. The space is limited and dated — in fact, the room has not changed since my family participated in Scouting in the same space over 30 years ago. There are frequently multiple Scout troops using the same space, which leads to distraction and physical activity that is not appropriate for an indoor function hall. When the Pinewood Derby took place recently, we were unable to set up until after 7 p.m. the night before due to another group using the room. Bedtime is not an ideal time to leave home to prep tracks and seating for the two Scout districts that were coming to participate.
The resources that would be available at The HUB above and beyond those that specifically impact my family are innumerable. Moultonborough is a wonderful town that could provide so many more opportunities to residents as well as those in neighboring towns. Please vote yes for The HUB.
Laura Pelletier
Moultonborough
