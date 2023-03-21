Extremist groups are not welcome in Belknap County, New Hampshire, New England or the USA. Yet more incidents are happening in NH in Franklin, Portsmouth and Laconia. This activity is founded on the ignorance and bigotry of hateful people who mistakenly believe they are superior to others.
It’s unacceptable we have representatives in state or local government who make posts to social media that promote extremist, racist or neo-Nazi views. It’s unacceptable to hear elected leaders (or a former elected leader) make extremist remarks or instigate violence against a group of people for any reason.
History cannot be rewritten. It’s not “woke” to teach the history WWII, of the murder of 6 million human beings, deemed “undesirables” by a megalomaniac leader of a Nazi state and his minions that bought into hate-filled thinking.
It’s not “woke” to understand that Africans were kidnapped from their homes and subjected to slavery at the hands of white plantation owners. It’s not “woke” to teach the history of unpaid forced labor by slavery. It’s not “woke” to teach or learn that slavery separated families, resulted in rampant racism and led to lynchings of Black men and young boys because of the color of their skin. It’s not “woke” to learn slavery existed for hundreds of years in the United States.
It’s history. It happened. It’s documented. It’s truth.
The fascists who seek to ban books and whitewash the language in other writings are seeking to wipe the slate clean to not hurt the feelings of the oppressors. Rewriting history means the horrors of the truth is lost, never to be learned.
Until everyone learns the devastation that comes with extremism, we will never live in freedom and peace. Take a stand against hate.
