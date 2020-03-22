To The Daily Sun,
This past week was certainly like no other we have ever had. With the news of the schools closing for three weeks, the teachers and staff at Pleasant Street School and the Laconia School District as a whole came together for their students and families in so many ways. From making sure all students had access to food, supplies and the resources they needed to get through this difficult and challenging time.
The teachers and staff at PSS should be so proud of themselves for adapting and putting together weeks worth of work for remote learning that has never been done before. The packets were organized, clear and were carefully thought out for what the students could do at home. This is a new way of learning and connecting with your students and YOU all rallied together, you all persevered when your students needed you most.
VIPSS (Volunteers in Pleasant Street School) thanks you from the bottom of our hearts for all you have done and continue to do. We have had the privilege of supporting you and the students throughout the school year and we want you to know that we are still here to support you in anyway we can. As always, Be Proud, Be Safe, Be Yourself BECAUSE WE ARE PLEASANT STREET SCHOOL!
Laura Dunn, Chairperson
VIPSS
Laconia
