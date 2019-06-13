To The Daily Sun,
For weeks I've resisted adding my two cents to my original post on St. Joseph's demolition. I've read your subsequent articles with consistent dread and anxiety yet held hope with news of kind and financially-capable supporters coming to our aid. My first letter focused on our being in this mess due to significant loss in attendance, certainly in part due to the seemingly endless sexual improprieties of our clergy.
I thought my prayers were being answered when it became evident there were such offers being made. Since it seems to be all about money, in addition to avoiding another debacle as recently experienced in the neighborhood, then my naïvete focused on a positive outcome: the parish would get the money needed to continue operations, and this beautiful church would be secure to continue on a path of cultural enrichment. As a property owner myself, I appreciate my rights. But if someone offered to give me my price and assure me it wouldn't fall into a house of ill repute, then why would I say "no"?
The last thing I wanted, or expected, was a pat answer from our bishop of: "Sorry, I understand your pain, but too bad." I am ripped! Now in addition to reading Rick Green's synopsis in today's paper (including an unnecessary inflammatory word of "enamored" to summarize the feelings of all of us supporters), I have no choice but to use the so-called power of the pen to vent on a public platform rather than gnawing off the ears of my friends.
Why can't we find peace on the local level? Why can't we show the state and the nation how one little city in the heart of God's country can pull together and come to a compromise? Are those days gone? Will our children and grandchildren know nothing different than in-fighting and lines in the sand gaining width and breadth?
As a feisty Baby Boomer, I am major ticked off. I know the difference. I remember President Eisenhower parading down Court Street, for crying out loud! (I hope this wasn't a dream!)
Thank you, Mr. Editor, for providing us a forum for expressing ourselves and for surrounding yourself with capable reporters able to manage a flurry of activity (and feedback) just as Laconia is waking up from its long winter nap. And, thank you, Father Marc. You're an amazing tough representative for our parish. Hang in there.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
