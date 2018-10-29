To The Daily Sun,
As a citizen of Alton I never thought I would see the day when a local candidate for state representative would bring slimy New Jersey-brand politics to our area. This is exactly what candidate Ruth Larson has done. She was a lawyer for the ACLU, an organization founded by known communists Roger Baldwin and William Foster. She is also a member of the Democrat Party, which has promoted hatred (Hillary Clinton stating that Democrats cannot be civil to conservative Republicans, and the Kavanaugh hearings), violence (the shooting of Republicans practicing for a baseball game), slavery (check out the historical facts) and abortion. She admits in her letters that she is a proud liberal, as opposed to her husband, Hunter Taylor, a make-believe Republican.
Recently she is running well financed ads attempting to make her opponent, Ray Howard, a well respected and honorable citizen with many years of community service, look like an uncaring imbecile. This is truly out of the Saul Alinsky handbook, the only tactic the Democrats have left, attempting to destroy the reputation of their opponents. One wonders where her funding is coming from, George Soros or maybe a local service organization? In New Hampshire politicians have always been able discuss their differences of opinion without attacking the integrity of their opponents. Now we are seeing the true slimy New Jersey type of politics brought here by Ruth Larson. Do we want someone with these liberal values representing us in Concord?
Alton, Barnstead and Gilmanton have always been conservative towns but we now have a growing group of liberal progressives running candidates to change this. It appears to be centered around a local service group that is supposed to be bipartisan.
Voters in Alton, Barnstead and Gilmanton, please vote to return Ray Howard to the Statehouse and put an end to the onslaught of sleazy New Jersey politics. If we screw this up and Ruth Larson and other Democrats are elected, hang on to your wallet and say goodbye to New Hampshire values.
Ray Howard has consistently represented conservative values with honesty and integrity and will get my vote.
William E. French
Alton Bay
