I’m writing in response to a letter from Ruth Larson about my husband, Ray Howard. I found it highly amusing that, despite knowing for years that she and Ray totally disagree about all things tax and spend, Ruth called Ray an anarchist. She a leader in the local Democratic Party who believes incarcerated criminals should have the right to vote. Talk about anarchy!
Ruth’s long-winded half-truth’s and exaggerations provide no big surprises to anyone who knows her or Ray. Ruth writes about how she would vote to increase taxes and spend money on any issues that arise when Ray would not. Ruth is grossly undereducated about why Ray votes the way he does and has never called Ray to seek any understanding about any issues.
Ray is a native New Hampshire resident who understands both the New Hampshire and United States Constitutions and he understands the New Hampshire way. Ray believes — and I’m in total agreement — that there are, and should always be, limits to the scope of government involvement in our lives.
I also laugh because Ruth’s verbose writings actually helped Ray to “Trump” her in the elections and her most recent letter proves Ruth has failed to connect the dots on why she lost by such a huge margin. It is very evident that Ruth won’t be happy until New Hampshire becomes another New Jersey, a state she chose NOT to live in.
I do think Ruth needs to make her articles substantial by adding information on HOW her way of voting would affect New Hampshire residents. There is no doubt Ruth’s voting would equal the loss of more liberty and have serious financial implications to all taxpayers. That’s not the New Hampshire way at all and, again, probably why Ray was elected for his third term.
Barbara Howard
Alton
