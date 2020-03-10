To The Daily Sun,
There has been a lot of talk about the practice of adjusting our clocks twice a year to reflect the difference in daylight over the course of a year. There are a few states that have voted to end the practice. Should the discussion arrive in N.H. I would like to offer a few things to ponder as people discuss the relative merits of adjusting or not adjusting.
We all know that we live our lives based on clocks: appointments, going to work, leaving work and such. One-hundred years ago people were more likely to schedule their days on the increase or decrease of daylight, gradually adjusting their days accordingly. Not so much today. Work starts for most people the same clock time year round. So consider this. If a decision was made to eliminate daylight savings time and stay with standard, the sunrise in late June would be at 4:06 am and the sunset at 7:28. If a decision was made to stay with daylight savings the sunrise in late December would be 8:17 and the sunset at 5:11. I believe both those scenarios would pose a problem for the industries that work outside in both summer and winter.
Although the abrupt one hour change twice a year creates some short term confusion it seems we adjust pretty quickly and allows us to maintain that allegiance to our days’ schedule according to the clock.
Larry Greeley
Belmont
