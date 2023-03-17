With all due respect to Ms. Lynn Rudmin Chong, I was raised in a "kinder, gentler" age and was taught to have respect for all people, educated or not, as long as they showed me the same respect. Her vituperative rant about us "old-timers" was condescending, arrogant, elitist and disrespectful. I've never met a person who didn't believe in "good science." Good old common sense tells us "old-timers" that climate change has been happening forever, seen it with our own eyes, felt it in our bones, and know it's never going to stop. Many are probably too young to remember, but the scientists told us in the '70s that we would all freeze to death by 2000. Current scientists say we'll all die by virtue of global warming by 2030, 2040, or truly by 2050 if we don't stop using fossil fuels even though all man-made pollution contributes less than 1% of atmospheric pollution.
Remember when in school we learned that some scientists said the world was flat, and then an uneducated ship's captain named Magellan set sail around the world? The good thing about us "old-timers" is we can usually see a scam for what it really is. Common sense tells us this "frightful global climate change" is the biggest money-generating scam ever perpetrated on the public in our history. Just because some of us "old-timers" are uneducated doesn't mean we are stupid. Ever see a Ph.D. who didn't have an ounce of common sense? Just go to the nearest college and look around or at the majority of the Washington politicians. It's painful to watch elitists denigrate the hardworking, uneducated masses who support this country, pay their bills, raise their children, and use their God-given common sense to "separate the wheat from the chaff," be it people, programs, or ideas.
