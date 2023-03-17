To The Daily Sun,

With all due respect to Ms. Lynn Rudmin Chong, I was raised in a "kinder, gentler" age and was taught to have respect for all people, educated or not, as long as they showed me the same respect. Her vituperative rant about us "old-timers" was condescending, arrogant, elitist and disrespectful. I've never met a person who didn't believe in "good science." Good old common sense tells us "old-timers" that climate change has been happening forever, seen it with our own eyes, felt it in our bones, and know it's never going to stop. Many are probably too young to remember, but the scientists told us in the '70s that we would all freeze to death by 2000. Current scientists say we'll all die by virtue of global warming by 2030, 2040, or truly by 2050 if we don't stop using fossil fuels even though all man-made pollution contributes less than 1% of atmospheric pollution.

