To The Daily Sun,
Hopefully, the good citizens of Laconia and Belknap County won't be confused or baffled by the "fancy" words and explanations of the current administrator of the LRGH in an April 27 article in this newspaper about the dilemma facing the community.
Make no mistake about it. The fiscal problems of LRGH are the results of 50 years of mismanagement by professionals at the hospital who led well-meaning but obviously fiscally un-knowledgeable volunteer board members down the "garden path" of a unnecessary and unwarranted GROWTH.
The population of Laconia in 1960 was 15,288; in 2017 it was 16,464' an increase of 1,176 people in 57 years. The administrator said "the current fiscal problem stems from "the amalgamation of 50 years of projects". What he really means is the REFINANCING of debt over and over in order to implement the unnecessary growth of health facilities. He states that current debt for those "projects" is $110 million, twice what an institution the size of LRGH should carry.
Whose guilty of this extremely unfortunate situation? The professionals, the naive board members and HUD who kept giving out the loans.
What to do? One definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. You can see where that has led to. Wishful thinking is not a solution. Action thoughtful action is required. Start over. New board, new professionals. new reasonable possible. Solutions: clear the decks, drain the swamp. Take action before its too late. to save LRGH.
Lansing Reinholz
Sanbornton
