To The Daily Sun,
I found the report on the annual seasonal roadway frost heaves and pot holes in the Thursday Daily Sun to be of some interest. The article quotes Jo Sias, a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of New Hampshire, who explains the causes of these annual happenings as the normal thaw/freeze cycle and the expansion of freezing water. This is, of course, something understood by most people who have lived in New England for more than one passing of the seasons.
The comments, complaints, and jokes about our roads have gone on since the invention of pavement, and most likely before in the era of cobblestones. After the usual discussion about drainage and the prohibitive costs to construct local roads to be less prone to the spring-melt caused damage, Sias added something new to consider and worry about: “communities can expect that the havoc spring thaw raises on the roads to get worse in coming years. Because of the way the climate is changing, we’re seeing more freezing-and-warming cycles. Things are going to get worse, and more prevalent, and will last longer.”
Um, okay, then. Do people really buy this BS? The article quite carefully explains this natural yearly cycle, and why sometimes things are worse than other years. If you do buy this tripe, try this on for size: In Laconia, I blame the potholes and heaves on the Colonial Theater project. Since it is explained that some of the cause of the roadways being so susceptible to damage is due to poor drainage, one can make a case that the theater monies could be spent on road upgrades instead. But since the council and mayor have committed to moving forward and will continue to pump dollars into that boondoggle rather than the streets, I contend that MY prediction of more road disrepair and “havoc” is also true — but my chosen culprit is easily more verifiable than professor Sias’. But what do I know — I don’t possess a degree like the esteemed educator.
Doug Lambert
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.