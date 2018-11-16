To The Daily Sun,
When this year's leaf pick-up dates were first published, I called the city manager's office to opine that this year's dates, as were last year's, were far too early, since the leaves were still on the trees and would be, beyond the pick-up dates.
I knew nothing would probably change those dates, but as a taxpayer, and a homeowner, the problems were twofold: it would be a total waste of money to have a first pick up date when people had few bags to put out. That was obvious — few bags were put out, but no doubt the statement was still sent to City Hall. Also, what were homeowners to do about leaves that still needed to be picked up after the second date?
The second week's pick up, as usual, still allowed only 10 paper bags of leaves — despite there being more leaves, than the first pick-up date, to take away. However, even after the second week's pick up, many more leaves were still to fall.
Now that the two pick up days are behind us, most of the leaves are down, and covered by the recent snow — which may not last — but which should still be removed.
Today's Concord Monitor reports that Casella will begin a three week leaf pick up, between November 19 through December 7, in Concord. That certainly makes more sense than scheduling dates regardless of whether the leaves are down, or not. If they can do this in Concord, surely, Laconia can as well. However, with Casella having finite trucks and employees perhaps it's time for Laconia to make other plans, in taxpayers' and homeowners' favor instead?
Diane Lewis
Laconia
