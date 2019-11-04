To The Daily Sun,
Laconia already is a sanctuary city in its own way. Don’t believe me? Take a walk up and down any one of our city streets such as Union Avenue, or even worse, dare to visit anyone of our beautiful city parks or take a walk on the WOW trail after dusk. I was born in Laconia and I have watched it devolve from a beautiful, clean and safe city into a dangerous breeding ground for drugs, crime, and homelessness. It’s true there is a serious drug epidemic, but stupidly the city fathers (Hosmer is one) have welcomed all of the wrong things to this town! Instead of welcoming business, commerce, and homeownership, the city has ushered low-income housing and a panoply of policies that make coming to Laconia welcoming and comfortable for the riff-raff, and desperately unfriendly to business and commerce. Just take a stroll through downtown Laconia and you will see more vacancies than occupancies across the many barren storefronts.
Andy Hosmer supports sanctuary cities — whether it is providing a sanctuary for illegal immigrants or a safe haven for drugs, crime, and homelessness. It is plain to see that Hosmer’s many promises as state senator and city councilman to “revitalize Laconia” have been a total fraud. And you don’t need to take my word for it — take a look around our city! Take a look at Hosmer’s big campaign sign on the boarded-up, condemned theater building in Lakeport Square. That is an accurate depiction of what you can expect from Hosmer — that is what he puts his name on! A vote for Hosmer is a vote to further condemn Laconia to the depressed, impoverished results that his “leadership” represents.
Joshua Youssef
Laconia
