To The Daily Sun,
Twenty-seven months ago I formed a non-profit organization called Celebrate Laconia to plan the 125th Anniversary of the city of Laconia. Over the past year the history of Laconia was celebrated with the Laconia Passenger Station anniversary last August, the Miss 125th Pageant in February, the city’s birthday party in March. This past Saturday’s parade and Party in the Park was the culmination of many months of hard work by a dedicated board of directors. Its success was beyond my wildest imagination.
There are so many people to thank starting with Celebrate Laconia Board members: Jared Guilmett, Beth San Soucie, Becky Guyer, Ali Pellitier, Tony Felch, Linda Heney, and Chet Cilley, as well as, past board members who helped us get to where we are today. Thanks to all the volunteers who came out to help at each event when we needed them. Thank you to the support of Mayor Engler and the City Council, City Manager Scott Myers, and Kevin Dunlevy and the Parks and Rec Department. Thank you to publisher Adam Hirsham and the staff of The Laconia Daily Sun for all their wonderful coverage. Thank you to Warren Huse for writing the wonderful history "Celebrate Laconia." Thank you to all our sponsors without whose support none of these events would have been possible. There is not enough room here to mention everyone so let me say thank you to all the citizens of Laconia for your support in celebrating the history of our great city.
Celebrate Laconia’s mission statement is to celebrate the past, present and future of Laconia. We have been celebrating the past. Now it’s time to celebrate the present and the future of our city. Under the direction of new president Beth San Soucie, vice president Jared Guilmett and the rest of the board I expect to see great things going forward. They will be promoting our city and helping to show what a wonderful place Laconia is to live in.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Pam Clark
Laconia
