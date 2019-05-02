To The Daily Sun,
I am currently on the Planning Board and the Master Plan Steering Committee for the City of Laconia. I wanted to take a minute to discuss why I am for the approval of performance zoning in our beautiful city.
I grew up here in the Lakes Region and there is truly not a more special place to me than here. It will always be home. I have a lot of love for the city and the people here. However, I think we can all agree that we do need to make some change. We cannot keep approaching things the same way and expect a different result. I understand, for many, change is scary because we get into the “what-ifs” but staying the same is also scary and is clearly not working. We have a growing population here and we really need to meet in the middle and compromise between the older and younger generations’ needs and wants. We want to make Laconia attractive for families without taking away its uniqueness.
With that said, performance zoning may sound scary in theory, but all it is doing is opening up new doors for us and giving us a little more control over approving some new ideas. This does not in any way take away what the residents want to see here, either. We are looking at this to try to take a different approach and, dare I say it, get with the times.
I think one thing all of us at every age can agree on is that the world has changed significantly. We need to make some changes to keep up with this. We also are not looking to approve ideas that could in any way harm the city, just making some additional decisions that make it a little easier and a little more appealing for those that want to invest here. I feel this is a step in the right direction and I urge you to really hear what this means before deciding you are not comfortable with it here. I can assure you, every Planning Board member that is taking their time to develop this; loves the city’s beauty as much as you do.
Sarah Jenna
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.