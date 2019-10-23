To The Daily Sun,
The members of Laconia Professional Firefighters have chosen to proudly support Andrew Hosmer in his race for City of Laconia mayor. Councilor Hosmer has a record of not only supporting public safety and our members safety at the local level but also at the state level with his previous position in the House of New Hampshire Representatives.
Your safety is our number one concern and we simply feel the service we are providing you, the citizens and visitors of this great city, can and should be much better. We have lost an alarming number of staff either to other departments but also ones that have left the fire service all together. A majority of these members have taken better paying jobs throughout the state. While Andrew Hosmer is fiscally conservative and supports the city tax cap, we feel that he truly understands not only the burden this places on the department but also on you as the taxpayer.
Recruitment and retention is a daunting task for any employer, in both private and public sectors. The fire service is seeing a decline in the number of candidates but they are out there and they are being hired. While competing for items such as pay and benefits can be tough with a tax cap we feel Andrew Hosmer can come to the table with solutions and fresh ideas.
Andrew sees the value of our city, its citizens and our members, but he is not blind to the struggles that our citizens face or the struggles our members face on a daily basis. While he may have some new ideas for the role of the mayor we feel what he has vowed to do will benefit this city, our citizens, its visitors and our members far more than in years past.
Jason Griffin, President
Laconia Professional Firefighters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.