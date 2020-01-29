To The Daily Sun,
Many people believe the City of Laconia is on the cusp of a significant growth period. New Mayor Andrew Hosmer expressed this viewpoint during his inaugural address and, as the city’s Planning and Zoning Director, I see it too. There has been a definite uptick in discussions in my office about possible development in the city over the past year or so.
This should be considered by all as positive news, but there is a problem. Our Planning Board has a multitude of vacancies. This is the very board that reviews and approves new site plans and more. We currently have openings for three regular members and one alternate member. To be sure, there is a need for new people on a variety of the City’s boards and commissions, and the City Manager’s office can give you the full list, but I want to take a moment to highlight the Planning Board.
First, what are the qualifications needed to serve on the Planning Board? Simple to answer, common sense and a willingness. That’s it. Laconia has a professionally staffed Planning office and between that staff and others from the various city departments, the plans are rigorously reviewed and scrutinized for any technical or zoning deficiencies. By the time the plans get to the Planning Board, what is mostly being considered by board members is concept … is it appropriate for the city and is it right for that location? A common-sense decision for a resident of the city.
If you think you’d like to become of a member of the Planning Board, please contact the Planning office by calling 603-527-1264 or emailing planning@laconianh.gov, and we’ll be sure to answer any questions you might have and get you on the right track. We have training available for new members, so you can hit the ground running. We want you to feel productive from day one.
In a time where everyone is busy and the expectation is someone else will step up, I respectively ask you to be a contributing citizen and help the city move forward. And we’re not talking about a large time commitment, as the Planning Board usually meets once a month for two to four hours, and combine that with a little reading time in prep for the meeting and that’s it. We hope to hear from you soon.
Dean Trefethen
Planning and Zoning Director
City of Laconia
