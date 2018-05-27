To The Daily Sun,
Recycling compromise: With respect to the "glass is now trash" approach, why not follow Gilford's lead and grind up glass for road fill. Use the proposed income ($50,000 in annual lease payments, $60,000 in annual energy savings) from the New England Solar Garden solar array project (May 21 article) to purchase a glass grinding machine?
Laconia needs to be more creative with respect to recycling options.
Charles Mihle
Laconia
