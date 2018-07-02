To The Daily Sun,
I appreciate many letters submitted to your esteemed paper; however one topic seems to escape your mention: potholes. While Trump bashers and lovers adorn the Letters to the Editor as well as official information about the good and dastardly, more to the heart of the readers of Laconia area are the prevalence of the bone-jarring, teeth-rattling potholes. While I admire the signs announcing there are potholes, there is no way to avoid hitting one, unless you risk life and limb and violating the law by straddling the center line.
Why has this become such a mundane issue? Does no one else need to pay for expensive front end alignments? I everyone else’s car have terrific shock absorbers? I surely don’t. When will the potholes be repaired? Funding should not be the major problem because Union Ave, one of the worst pothole offenders, is a state route, haven't state funds been given for repairs? I don’t know much about maintaining roads, but I do know something about public service, and it seems the presence of potholes is not only the problem of Domino's Pizza (they advertise they will pay to repair potholes for their delivery drivers) but everyone whom traverses the City on the Lakes. Please give this issue the attention it deserves: Potholes must be repaired in Laconia. It really adds a black eye to this beautiful city, whose reputation is not deserved.
M. M. Laureyns
Laconia
