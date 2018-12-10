To The Daily Sun,
There have been quite a few letters lately concerning the inconsistent and sometimes not at all mail delivery we are experiencing. Yesterday, Saturday, our mail lady told us we would only get our mail delivered twice a week, Wednesday and Saturday. Packages would be delivered daily.
I have never witnessed anything vaguely like this in my life. Why? The post office can't get help. Seems to me UPS and FedEx are doing fine. Here is a radical idea, let's privatize the mail because it sure doesn't seem to be working the way things are now. You just can't seem to get people under 40 to drop their video games, "smart phones," and come out of mommy and daddy's playrooms to join the real world. Why bother when the federal government will supply all their entitlements. Just ask Bernie Sanders. We've got trouble folks and this is just the beginning.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
So it is just people under 40? What about all those older people that are too lazy to get off their TV couches? It is generally harder for older people to get work so if there are openings, why aren't older people who have crummy jobs or are unemployed getting these jobs? But you just couldn't miss the chance to attack younger people. For your information, smart-phones have replaced books and newspapers for a lot of people. One can read any book or any newspaper on a smartphone. Or watch a movie or the news. While you are sniveling, they may be learning history, science, a new language or just reading the news.
