To The Daily Sun,
According to Dennis Peterson of North Andover, Mass., our talk of renovating the Colonial Theatre is a "joke." Downtown Laconia is a cesspool of addicts and transients and also a "joke" that needs to be leveled.
A few months ago he ripped the City Council that attacked the Fire Department in a town meeting (rightfully so in my opinion), then went on to say that all visitors should withhold tips from any waiters or waitresses of any restaurant in the Lakes Region, to somehow get even with the politicians in the area? As though these things are connected directly somehow? You lost me there. I’ve been in the food service industry for over 20 years and taking tips away from people who are serving you and need the money for survival somehow seems a bit short sighted. No, I take that back, it’s idiotic and down-right mean.
Dennis, you sound like a callous old man. You obviously frequent this area and read the local papers, despite being an out-of-stater. You’re letters are a slap in the face to the many good things and people that are happening in the downtown area. The Wayfarers Coffee Roasters is an AMAZING coffee shop in downtown. Some of the smoothest brews in a relaxed, modern environment. I love that place. I frequent Fit Focus, a state-of-the-art gym in the heart of down-town with friendly employees and a ton of exercise equipment and programs.
I take it from your letters that you are neither social nor physically fit, so I can understand that you wouldn’t know anything about those two places. You’re probably a bit of a coward how you like to lash out from afar with such a keyboard-warrior flair. In that case you should know we have a military recruitment office located downtown, perhaps they would make an exception to your age and let you enroll, you know toughen you up a bit. Or if that’s not your cup of tea, there is always a rather modern police station in the downtown area that you could go sit at and feel protected. The officers are really top-notch!
You also sound as if you don’t have much of a sense of humor, so Pitman’s Freight Room is a unique little establishment that features all kinds of witty humor and good times. Of course wit doesn’t seem to be your thing either so perhaps a cup or a cake from Laconia Village Bakery would help you with a sugar rush, another great downtown establishment. It may give you some energy for a downtown stroll along the river to see our mills which have been kept in excellent condition.
I think even you may be able to figure out where I’m going with this whole letter. Listen, is Laconia perfect, of course not. We all can’t live in North Andover you know. Quite the rich little town you got their nestled between perfectly run cities like Lowell, Middleton and Lawrence (certainly there are no addicts there). I know too, half of my family is from there (Go Scarlet Knights!), but in the end we decided to migrate up here a decade or so ago because we loved vacationing up here, and I’ll tell you, I have the best view in the world when I go to work everyday and you couldn’t pay me enough to move back. I won’t trash Massachusetts as you have Laconia, there are good parts and bad parts. Good people and bad people. I’m intelligent enough to realize this. Overall, I just like it better here.
It’s unfortunate that you only see the bad parts of this city and area that I’ve grown to love more that any city or town I’ve ever lived in. I assume that you’re too terrified to really explore the downtown area because some areas are a little run-down and there may be a homeless person or two around (something you never see in Mass.), but if you did take the time you would find too many fine establishments to mention here, with honest, hardworking people trying to make a difference. But if you ever do get some gumption, get in touch with me, I’d love to pay for a bull-ride for you at the Whiskey Barrel bar. Perhaps getting tossed off of that behemoth will at least make you respect one thing in your life.
Thomas Lemay
Laconia
Fantastic letter! The guy is a fruit loop with no flavoring! I’m not from Laconia and I found his letter to be disgusting and rude!
Awesome letter, Mr. LeMay! We lived in Danvers before moving up and I can promise you that North Andover is full of snoots, coots, creeps, and snobs.
