To The Daily Sun,
To the voters of Laconia:
This mayoral campaign should focus on important issues facing Laconia. As a candidate I believe in listening to peoples’ concerns and addressing issues they raise. I also believe in articulating a vision for Laconia that prioritizes our local economy, our schools, public safety, good roads and responsible budgeting. Laconia has challenges, but our opportunities are far greater.
Unfortunately, my opponent has based his campaign on divisiveness by preying on peoples’ fears. His statements and literature talk about the dual threats of Laconia becoming a sanctuary city, and out-of-control spending with the removal of the tax cap. These insinuations are pure fiction. It’s a patent political ploy meant to scare people. This tactic either shows misguided political ambition or a fundamental misunderstanding of the real issues Laconia faces. In either case, it’s detrimental to our city and we risk losing focus on real challenges, and more importantly, the many opportunities that await us. I believe Laconia is at the start of a potentially transformative time in its history. I’m excited and hopeful about leading this city forward to a brighter and more prosperous future.
I can’t, however, let Peter Spanos’ claims go uncontested. First, I do not support sanctuary cities. Laconia is not, nor will it become a sanctuary city if I am elected mayor. In my time on the City Council this issue has never come up either in a public forum or in any private conversations that I know of. To suggest otherwise and not produce an ounce of credible evidence is reckless and dishonest.
Second, I respect Laconia’s tax cap and if elected mayor, Laconia will continue to live within our means. My campaign has been clear and unwavering in this sentiment, and my history serving on the council is consistent here as well. As a sitting city councilor, I have voted on two tax cap compliant and responsible budgets. Furthermore, per our city charter, the mayor plays no role in any potential override of the tax cap. If, as my opponent alleges, the city’s “profligate spending” is cause for concern, then demand facts and ask him to identify what he wants to cut or which jobs he feels should be eliminated — teachers, police officers, firefighters, DPW employees?
Laconia has non-partisan elections for good reason. Partisan politics can be toxic to good government. I call on my opponent to stop politicizing this election by prioritizing party at the expense of serving the citizens of Laconia. Laconia is not Washington DC or Concord. In the words of President Kennedy, “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”
Laconia deserves this type of leadership and vision.
Andrew Hosmer
Candidate for Mayor
Laconia
