To The Daily Sun,
The staff and students at Laconia High School would like to say thank you to New Spectrum Lighting for donating their time and their expertise in adding the beautiful lighting at our LHS Prom on May 8. They made the students' prom experience very enchanting and they had a magical experience.
Ryan Brown and Emily Morgan worked the entire weekend setting up lights and assisting our Laconia staff to make our first outdoor prom for both our juniors and seniors at LHS very special. This company went above and beyond to make this prom a HUGE success.
