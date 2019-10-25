To The Daily Sun,
The fall/winter craft fair season has arrived. I look forward to participating in the 18th LRGH Auxiliary Fall Craft Fair at Laconia High School on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Auxiliary volunteers work very hard to organize this wonderful day for crafters and customers. I’m proud to be an 18-year participant, offering a wide variety of jewelry, alongside 64 other crafters. The Auxiliary sponsors a huge craft raffle, bake sale, door prizes and lunch served by Annie’s Café and Catering.
Please stop by to start your holiday shopping and support the Auxiliary’s efforts to provide their comfort bag of support products of recovery and educational materials to breast cancer patients in the LRGHealthcare Breast Health Program.
Judi Taggart
No Weare Else
Gilford
