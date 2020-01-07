To The Daily Sun,
I wanted to commend James Gillis of the Laconia Post Office for his outstanding customer service this week.
I contacted the post office regarding a package I was expecting Thursday, which was delayed due to a staffing shortage, the holiday, and the weather. I had mentioned I needed the package by Monday for a family vacation. As of Saturday evening I still had not received the package, but Sunday afternoon I was contacted by Mr. Gillis that he had my package in hand and was delivering it to me, on his day off, just because he knew I needed it!
This truly was good old-fashioned customer service at its finest, and I appreciate his efforts very much.
Happy New Year to all!
Missi Perkins
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.