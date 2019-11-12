To The Daily Sun,
I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Laconia who took the time to cast a vote in last week’s election. I’m honored to have earned the support of many and I look forward to serving as Laconia’s next mayor.
As Laconia embarks on a new and exciting chapter in its history, I pledge to serve as mayor for all of Laconia. I know our community can best rise to our challenges and seize opportunities if we are a united community.
I want to express my appreciation to Rep. Spanos for running a robust and spirited campaign. Peter, Sharon, Sophia and Carey John are passionate and formidable advocates for our community. We may disagree about many issues, but I never doubted their commitment and motivations to make Laconia the best city it can be.
Again, thank you for placing your faith in me as your next mayor. I’m honored and looking forward to getting to work.
Andrew Hosmer
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.