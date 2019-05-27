To The Daily Sun,
This is a copy of a letter sent to the Laconia City Manager and the Laconia City Council:
Dear Scott,
If I understand the new parking proposal, it would do the following:
Provide all day parking for those willing to pay $50 a month for that privilege.
Provide free all day parking for City of Laconia employees
Continue to provide free parking for Binnie Media employees and guests using parking spaces they purchased for $1.
Continue to neglect the parking garage.
Enforce the two hour parking year round on parking spaces so designated. Fines will increase to $25 from the current $10.
I am a property owner downtown, next door to City Hall and I vigorously oppose this proposal. I write this letter not only for my business, but on behalf of all of my tenants, the customers they serve and the hard working people they employ.
I acknowledge that we have a parking problem in downtown but this is not the way to solve it. I recently lost a prospective tenant for the building I partly own and manage due to the parking they required for employees and visitors. This is not the first time this has happened. And it is not the only negative impact the parking problem has on downtown businesses and employees. Customers and business relationships are impacted. So there is no denying that there is a problem.
The parking garage, now fully neglected, has always been a problem waiting for some action. Before it became structurally unsound, it was used by many people downtown. It was used with a certain degree of reluctance for many reasons. Among the reasons were a) it was never well lit, b) it was usually filthy, c) there was a lack of any consequence for parking one vehicle in two spaces, d) crime occurred there and e) users having to step over homeless people to get up the stairs. Despite that, it was pretty well used. I mentioned several times to various city officials to set the lights on a photocell instead of a timer to insure it was well lit at all times of the year. A simple ordinance imposing a fine for taking up two spaces could have been (and still should be) passed. Cameras are rumored to be watched by no one and they were frequently inoperable and not obvious.
So the solution to all of that is to neglect it?
How in the world can the average downtown employee afford an extra $50 a month to park? How can the many small businesses who operate downtown afford to provide that for their employees? That part of the proposal places an unfair burden on our businesses whether they be a retail establishment or provide a professional service. Do we want to encourage business downtown or chase it away? The many vacancies we see on Main and Pleasant Street will remain so with this proposal. It will make the parking ‘problem’ a hardship. Furthermore, I am not sure it would provide for any additional parking for customers and visitors.
The aspect of exempting City Hall employees makes absolutely no sense to me. How is that justified?
I am not necessarily opposed to metered parking as Laconia is probably one of the only cities in NH with free parking, but $50 a month? This is not downtown Boston. Free spaces or discounted metering should be available to all downtown employees. Buy back the spaces sold to Binnie Media and invest in the garage as part of a long term plan.
It seems that long term planning regarding parking has been lacking all along. Ex. — sell parking spaces to Binnie Media for $1, Lakes Region Mental Health moves downtown with not a whisper as to where their employees or visitors would park, and then increase enforcement on parking over two hours in spaces so designated. Furthermore, refuse to discuss an increase in all day parking spaces in the City Hall lot and then neglect the deteriorating garage. Does any of this make sense?
Joseph Adrignola
Treasurer and Managing Director
One Mill Plaza, Inc.
Laconia
