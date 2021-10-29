To The Daily Sun,
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Homestead Restaurant in Bristol we will be celebrating Veterans Day and plus a big thank you to Mark the owner, who for over 30 years has given out free prime rib dinners to veterans, no questions asked. We will be paying for our own meals to show our support. I have reached out to various groups like police departments, veterans organizations and to the general public. It will start at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are requested by Saturday, Nov 6, to 603-429-2022. If it's a group let them know so maybe they could seat you together.
This is open to anyone and it would be great if we could fill the place.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
