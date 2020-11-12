To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank all those who went to the Homestead to celebrate Veterans Day. I am not sure how many Veterans and friends showed up, but it was really nice to see people that came out to show appreciation for the thousands of free prime rib dinners on Veterans Day for many years. There were many people that I didn't know and thanks for coming.
I would like to recognize a few that I did. First and foremost I would like to thank Navy Veteran Jim Mayotte and His wife for buying the first 45 veterans a drink of their choice. For many years they have bought 25. Thanks also to Hillary and Tim Seeger. Hillary is the chaplain for the VFW Post in Laconia and the Legion Post I. Meredith. Also, thanks to our newly elected Executive Councilor (Marine) Joe Kenney, our State Senator (Marine) Bob Giuda, and Buddy Greene and his friends who show up for many veteran events.
Already looking forward to next years Veterans Day.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
