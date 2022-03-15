To The Daily Sun,
This past Saturday made my day, there was five letters to the editor and four of them were about the leaders of the gang that couldn't shoot straight. The Belknap County Delegation. In The Sun on March 1, Vice Chair objects to special Gunstock Commission to take place today. The meeting was held with new member David Strang even though Strang wasn't a member. This is the way these people do things. I have to laugh now after reading various election returns that Mr. Strang couldn't win an office he was seeking in his home town.
After reading about the rot at the top by Norm "The Man" Silber, I couldn't help but think of one Ronald Reagan story's. It seems he was campaigning on a farm and there was no stage for his speech so he moved on top of a manure pile and felt he was stepping into his opposition platform. This might be the problem of the rot and smell of the leadership of the Belknap County Delegation. But don't expect them to come off that manure pile too soon. I would say the leadership is led by wrong-way Silber and never-did-anything- right Rep. Mike Sylvia. One of the titles of a letter was "Belmont should make changes during the fall elections". The main talking point was of Sylvia's effort to secede from the United States.
When they voted on this in Concord, 13 including Sylvia voted for it out of a total of 336. Another letter title was "County Delegation meetings should be accessible for all". If you have been following this farce I don't think anything else needed be said. The Delegation was determined to take Gunstock away from being public to a private company. I believe almost 2,000 people signed a petition against the move. Than when they brought a bill to have the commissioners lose the handling of the finances, the House Committee of 20 people unanimously rejected it. One last thing I know the last election cycle the representatives from Meredith and Gilford ran as a block. This year let's get rid of all the followers of these two.
This year there should be a block to oust all of them in what ever town they live in.
Even though I don't live in my hometown of Meredith anymore after selling my home to my granddaughter and husband, I still have a lot of love for my birthplace and home for 77 years. I plan to be at one of the polling places, look for me in my veterans cap.
L. Michael Hatch
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.