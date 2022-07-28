To The Daily Sun,

It is time for Belknap County to take back Gunstock which officially opened as Belknap Recreation Area on Feb. 28, 1937 with a ski jumping event. This history means a lot to me as I skied there the first time at 12 years old, that was 1955.

