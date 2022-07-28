It is time for Belknap County to take back Gunstock which officially opened as Belknap Recreation Area on Feb. 28, 1937 with a ski jumping event. This history means a lot to me as I skied there the first time at 12 years old, that was 1955.
Even when Gunstock was having the most profitable years in 2021 and 2023 the gang that couldn’t shoot straight led by Norm Silber and Mike Sylvia are trying to destroy all the good that happened over the past few years.
They replaced some of the best commissioners ever and replaced with Silber and Sylvia’s puppets. I love the one Doctor Strange, boy doesn’t that fit.
Now the leadership team that has taken Gunstock so far the last couple of years gave up their jobs. A big thank you goes out to the best leadership team ever.
Norm and Mike weren’t alone, their followers were as follows: Barbara Comtois, Glen Aldrich, Gregg Hough, Dawn Johnson, Richard Littlefield, Paul Terry, Peter Varney, Harry Bean, Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Tom Ploszaj and Ray Howard.
For those running with out opposition, we need to find people that will run as write-in candidates. I think good candidates would be people that started skiing in their youth and maybe have children skiing now. Everyone has to work to get those candidates' names known. I hope everyone read Bob Giuda’s article. The people of Belknap County can thank Senate President Chuck Morse for not getting the Senate to vote on the bill that would have allowed the people voting for the Gunstock commissioners.
