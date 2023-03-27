After living in Meredith for 77 years and selling my house to my granddaughter, I moved to Merrimack Street in Bristol renting a house my daughter owns.
Both my grandchildren graduated from Newfound High School and Plymouth
State University with honors. I served four years as a Navy Hospital Corpsman
during the Vietnam era. I have been a member of my Legion Post, Griggs Wyatt, Post 33 of Meredith for 55 years and have been a five-time post commander.
I marched many years in the Meredith and Center Harbor Memorial Day parades. Some say dancing describes my marching. I have been involved with many of our public servants getting elected and holding signs, putting out signs.
My favorite at this time is District 1 Executive Councilor Fighting Joe Kenney, a Marine and there to help anyone at any time. I have also been involved with
Sen. Bob Giuda. Long before I moved here, I knew and had met Mr. Bristol
himself, lawyer, judge, state rep and town moderator Ned Gordon.
If it happens in Bristol, Ned is right in the front. I met him a few years ago on
the M/S Mount Washington and warned him I was moving to Bristol.
I would love to be involved in Bristol, and like Meredith I would like to see
Bristol have a 9/11 day program. Another Marine, Bob O’Neil, past commander of my post, would help as he has done it many times. I plan to bring it before the selectboard and see what they think. I plan to write a follow-up letter.
Thanks to all who have welcomed me to this great community.
