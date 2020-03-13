To The Daily Sun,
Now that the presidential primaries and local elections are over it is time to think of our November elections. Our U.S. Senator, Jeanne Shaheen, is running for re-election she already has over $2 million for her campaign. A few weeks ago on Facebook there was a piece about Jeanne being one of the Democrat's that is worrying about keeping Her Senate seat. So of course she is pleading for more donations. The following week she had a full page ad in The Sunday Union Leader,
Looking at some of her promises for her next term, I wonder where she has been the last five years — except for following her hero, Minority Leader Chuckie Schumer every step of the way? With just a few months left now, she is promising the people of N.H. everything but the moon.
There are three people running to take Her place. My choice is Brig. General Donald Bolduc who was born and raised on a farm in Laconia. Unlike Jeanne, who thinks she owes more to the Democratic Party than the people of N.H., Don served 33 years in the Army, not only for the people of N.H., but all of our country.
For anyone who knows about our military it is hard to believe he enlisted after high school and worked his way up from pivate to a brig. general. Being a involved veteran with membership in the American Legion, Post 33 Meredith I have to admit that is the first time I ever heard of that happening.
If you haven't met or heard Don speak you are really missing something, and I am sure You will be impressed, as most people have been. Since he decided to run, he has been all over the state. Last Monday in Pelham, he had his open for the road rally to victory. (Look around and hopefully you will se his new van.) It was a great rally, with about 70 percent veterans in attendance.
I have been involved in helping various candidates running for office since I was a young man. Through a high school civic's class, I attended my first town and school meetings when I was 15 years old. If you check the history of the last 20 years you will see how the Democrats want our young people to know what this country really stands for — like our Pledge of Allegiance to our flag in schools or public meetings and blocking the flag amendment. If you check you will also see they have no problem with people kneeling during our National Anthem.
If you care about our state and nation, I suggest you check out General Bolduc. If ever we have needed a proven leader, now is the time.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
