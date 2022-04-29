To The Daily Sun,
Thank God, the people know what’s going on.
Ever since the Belknap County Delegation started trying to take over running the Gunstock Area Commission and replace two of its members, the public has shown their displeasure. First over 2,200 people signed a petition to to stop their actions. Then the King of Gilford, State Rep. Norm Silber put before a House Committee a bill that would allow the Delegation take over the finances from the Gunstock Commission. The bipartisan committee didn’t have anyone support the bill. And this past week The Laconia Daily Sun asked their question of the week, Should the Belknap Area Commissioners be approved by the Delegation or elected by voters? The results were 36 for being elected and 1 by the Delegation.
I am pretty sure the bill coming up in Concord will change to let the voters decide. Than we will be able to elect capable members that will work on behalf of the county, not for themselves and crazy ideas. It might be a rumor but I hear there is some land up in Canada for sale, maybe they could buy it and start their own country. September can’t come soon enough. See you at the polls.
L. Michael Hatch
Bristol
