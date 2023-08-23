Trump and his campaign have issued statements involving Donald Trump’s indictments as being “politically motivated.” I couldn’t agree more.
It all began when Trump felt “politically motivated” to lie to the American people and declare that the 2020 election was stolen by using false claims of election fraud — also known as the "Big Lie." His “politically motivated” efforts continued by pressuring the Georgia secretary of state to overturn his election loss in the state by “finding” 11,780 votes. He persisted with a “politically motivated” multipart conspiracy to organize a slate of fraudulent electors from seven targeted states to be installed as voters in the Electoral College. At the same time, he was “politically motivated” to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College results and essentially overturn the election by rejecting votes — Pence ultimately rejected Trump’s efforts.
Trump is singularly responsible for his own words and actions in his “politically motivated” efforts to subvert the constitutional mechanism for the peaceful transfer of power. This total disregard for our Constitution is typical of his disdain for respect and tradition. While his lies may work on the minions of the MAGA cult, they won’t go anywhere it matters — in the court of law.
I also find it ludicrous, that after Trump’s “politically motivated” desire to unlawfully overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, resulting in a divided nation, that he has the audacity to allege that charges against him, because of his actions, amount to “election interference” in the 2024 presidential election.
In reference to Trump’s whining about a “witch hunt,” it should be noted that the witch has been found, and charged in four indictments totaling 91 felony charges.
“Blame is the coward’s solution to his fear of accountability.” — Craig D. Loundsbrough
