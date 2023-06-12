A frequent contributor to this forum is now advancing the conspiracy theory that the FBI and DOJ are “in the pocket of Democrats.”
This deep concern about politically motivated investigations is coming from people whose entire reason for being is politically motivated fears and lies. What the conservative right has failed to comprehend is that a lie is a lie, even if everyone believes it.
The Republican-led Home Judiciary Committee investigation into “weaponization of government” is a broad mandate that allows the panel to look into any government agency or program that it perceives as pursuing wrongdoing against conservatives, and is targeting the FBI, DOJ, IRS and the intelligence community. Republican Jim Jordan’s “weaponized” select panel is using this broad directive not to investigate wrongdoing, but to shield Trump from prosecution for crimes committed. Jordan’s committee has become the government corruption it was supposed to investigate. It should be noted that Jordan played a very active role in Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The more political the case, the harder it is to find justice and makes it harder to get a nonpolitical resolution, which is exactly what Jordan’s committee and Republicans want; anything to protect Trump and themselves. This farcical committee has one agenda, and that is to delegitimize any agency that brings charges against Trump; they are engaged in a brazen and frontal assault on American democracy and the rule of law.
Why is Trump running for president? As long as he is running (or even sort of running) he can denounce every inquest, subpoena and indictment as just another political vendetta. It’s a way of holding his minions together. He’s notching up another presidential first: He’s running for reelection to stay out of jail.
