A prolific contributor to this forum, who consistently decries mainstream media, would like us to believe that Fox “News” is the only truth. Entrenched in his media bias, he trusts Fox because it will support and confirm the lies and conspiracy theories that he already believes. Any news that doesn’t conform to his views or the views of other conservatives is labeled “fake news.” The primary distinction between Fox and mainstream media is not right bias versus left bias, but rather that much of the content of Fox, especially during primetime programming, is not based on truth.
We have learned recently, from Fox lawyers, that the network believes it is under no obligation to tell the truth or comply with professional standards of journalism. Key Fox personalities were well aware of Donald Trump’s false assertions that he’d been cheated of victory in 2022 — privately deriding him. But even knowing the truth, they amplified his falsehoods. Management knew what the network was putting on the air was false, but for fear of alienating their conservative base, obsessed with ratings and worried that turning away from false allegations (lies) of voter fraud would hurt their brand, they kept telling the viewers the lies they wanted to hear.
This contributor states, “Lies destroy nations”; how appropriate. We, as a nation, witnessed the fallout of lies on Jan. 6, 2021, when insurrectionists attacked the U.S. Capitol and tried unsuccessfully to thwart the will of the American people. These lies have taken a once proud Grand Old Party and morphed it into the party of the Big Lie, led by a domestic terrorist with Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos as its poster children.
