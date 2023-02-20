To The Daily Sun,

A prolific contributor to this forum, who consistently decries mainstream media, would like us to believe that Fox “News” is the only truth. Entrenched in his media bias, he trusts Fox because it will support and confirm the lies and conspiracy theories that he already believes. Any news that doesn’t conform to his views or the views of other conservatives is labeled “fake news.” The primary distinction between Fox and mainstream media is not right bias versus left bias, but rather that much of the content of Fox, especially during primetime programming, is not based on truth.  

