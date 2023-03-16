Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation, has acknowledged in sworn testimony that Fox News lies to its viewers. Tucker Carlson, a self-admitted liar, claims that the cable network deliberately lies to viewers to protect the "system." Top executives of Fox maintain that they cannot confront their viewers with facts because that could alienate them. The network has knowingly sacrificed its integrity to maintain its market share. Why? For money, power and fame. In doing so, Fox has played, by far, the largest single part in the polarization of American politics with their amplification of political hatred.
Perpetuating Carlson and Fox's established history of peddling lies and conspiracy theories that they themselves don't believe, Fox has sliced, diced and edited thousands of hours of security footage of the Jan. 6 insurrection, and wants us to believe that those involved were "orderly and meek" and that these "sightseers" are being targeted by the Department of Justice and the Democratic Party.
Dispelling any doubt that Fox is a political arm of the Republican Party, we need look no further than the GOP releasing surveillance tapes of the insurrection "exclusively" to Tucker Carlson and the network. Why did these tapes, "belonging to the American public," according to GOP House Speaker McCarthy, become a Fox "exclusive"? It is an apparent attempt by McCarthy and the Republican right wing, using Carlson's platform and disinformation, to undermine the findings of the Jan. 6 Commission and protect many prominent Republicans who were either directly or indirectly involved in the failed coup.
The Fox network doesn't report news — it creates news.
