To The Daily Sun,

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation, has acknowledged in sworn testimony that Fox News lies to its viewers. Tucker Carlson, a self-admitted liar, claims that the cable network deliberately lies to viewers to protect the "system." Top executives of Fox maintain that they cannot confront their viewers with facts because that could alienate them. The network has knowingly sacrificed its integrity to maintain its market share. Why? For money, power and fame. In doing so, Fox has played, by far, the largest single part in the polarization of American politics with their amplification of political hatred.

