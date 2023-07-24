To The Daily Sun,

The politically motivated investigation to investigate the investigation, otherwise known as the Durham Report, resulted in nearly four years, $6.5 million spent and 306 pages — little else and nothing new. The much-hyped dysfunctional investigation ended with a whimper that stood in stark contrast to the countless hours of political furor that spun off from it — a big disappointment for conspiracy theorists.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.