The politically motivated investigation to investigate the investigation, otherwise known as the Durham Report, resulted in nearly four years, $6.5 million spent and 306 pages — little else and nothing new. The much-hyped dysfunctional investigation ended with a whimper that stood in stark contrast to the countless hours of political furor that spun off from it — a big disappointment for conspiracy theorists.
The MAGA media tried to will a scandal into existence in their warped propaganda framework. Trump and his allies, using a weaponized DOJ, predicted Durham would reveal systematic wrongdoing, proving the right-wing conspiracy theory that the “deep state” of bureaucrats and intelligence operatives thwarted Trump’s every move. This hope of a globe-spanning conspiracy to vilify an innocent Trump failed and culminated instead with a list of arguable procedural infractions by the FBI.
The investigation wrapped up after delivering underwhelming results containing no evidence of politically motivated misconduct in the FBI’s decision to initiate the Russian investigation nor in its pursuit of the inquiry. Durham did indict three men; one little-known FBI employee pled guilty to altering an email and was sentenced to probation, but losing the only two criminal cases they took to trial. No high-level FBI or intelligence officials were charged with crimes, and it acknowledged that Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign did nothing prosecutable.
Trump, always portraying himself as being persecuted, promoted that the investigation would uncover the “crime of the century” and a treacherous plot to frame him; neither materialized. In essence, the Durham Report failed miserably in living up to rightwing conservative expectations.
