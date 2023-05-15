Flags at half-staff, our condolences to the families, our thoughts and prayers are with you — sound familiar? We say and do what is obligatory and all too common, but when are our leaders, and this nation as a whole, going to grow a backbone and do something about it? Enough of the excuses, blaming and finger pointing — action is long overdue.
Our nation’s gun violence epidemic is the result of an industry and culture that has made guns readily available to nearly anyone, with little interest in preventing guns from being used to harm and kill others.
Debate over guns is extremely contentious and polarizing. There’s no easy fix to gun violence in this country. As gun-rights proponents are quick to point out, often mass shootings involve a failed safety net. But it’s nevertheless a fact that the unprecedented pace of mass killings we are witnessing is like nothing seen in other wealthy Western nations. Conservatives would like us to believe that more guns available to more people will equate to less violence — we have been witnessing how well that false propaganda has been playing out. Internationally, 86% of gun deaths of young adults occur in the United States. Sixty-eight to 72% (depending on sources) of violent crime murders are committed by people who choose handguns and semi-automatic rifles as their instruments of killing. Evidence has suggested that these weapons are a risk factor that should be considered alongside mental illness, substance abuse and family history.
It has become popular to blame mass shootings on mental illness; why do we then continue to manufacture and supply these individuals with the means of destroying innocent lives? Could it be that conservative politicians value the monetary support of the NRA more than the human life being sacrificed?
