To The Daily Sun,

Flags at half-staff, our condolences to the families, our thoughts and prayers are with you — sound familiar? We say and do what is obligatory and all too common, but when are our leaders, and this nation as a whole, going to grow a backbone and do something about it? Enough of the excuses, blaming and finger pointing — action is long overdue.

