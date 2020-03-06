To The Daily Sun,
To the voters of Gilford:
I am running for the open seat on our town’s school board. Many of you have known me for a long time as my family moved to Gilford in 1982 and I attended Gilford schools from grades K-12, graduating in 2001.
For those not acquainted with me, I’m a happily married man and father of three children, two of whom are currently enrolled in Gilford schools. I am a senior quality specialist at New Hampshire Ball Bearings, where I have been employed for the past 10 years. At work, we produce high-end precision products forthe aerospace industry. I’m entrusted to assure overall compliance to the customers’ very specific andextremely technical requirements. Some of these requirements if not met would likely lead to the loss of an aircraft or loss of life. My position requires extreme attention to detail, the ability to continuously earn as the industry evolves, and most importantly, integrity.
The education of my kids is without a doubt the most contributing factor in my decision to run for school board. In addition, our great republic needs all our students fully equipped to succeed as good citizens, employees, or entrepreneurs in the competitive and evolving landscape of the modern workplace. I am dedicated to the success and welfare of our students. I believe we must find more ways to equip our students for the ever-growing STEM economy (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). I am convinced that one of those ways will be growing our Robotics program, FIRST (For Inspiration and recognition of science and technology). Over the past 14 years, Gilford students have received over $800,000 in college scholarships from the program. This excellent program not only provides students with opportunities for scholarships, but students gain invaluable hands-on experience that will help propel them into life after high school.
I understand the necessity to invest in our students and schools ensuring our students receive a top- notch education with every advantage we, as a community can provide. I also understand the fiduciary responsibility to you as taxpayers in Gilford. Balancing these two will be a challenging task, but as a father and a taxpayer, I possess the necessary objectivity required to appropriately balance the two. I can differentiate the difference between a want and a need, ensuring the proper funding of education.
I am an active member of the Gilford and Lakes Region community, having volunteered countless hours and resources over the years to numerous causes and events involving people from all walks of life. I have coached many youth sports with great joy and passion, helping kids to develop confidence, character, and respect for others. I will also continue defending the level playing field that Title IX (federal law) created for girls and the gains they have made in athletics.
Having been born and raised right here in Gilford, I can assuredly tell you Gilford has always been a great place to live and I want to ensure that this continues for years to come. I ask for your vote on Tue., March 10. If you have any questions, please reach out me directly on Facebook by searching Elect Sanborn.
Kyle Sanborn
Candidate for Gilford School Board
