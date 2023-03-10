To The Daily Sun,
My name is Kyle Sanborn and I am running for re-election to the Gilford school board.
I am a Gilford native and I have spent the majority of my life here in Gilford. I am a 2001 Gilford High alumni and continue to be heavily invested in our community. I enjoy coaching youth sports and am passionate about helping kids build their confidence, character, and develop respect so they can grow into contributing members of society.
I was first elected to this position back in March 2020, shortly before the state forced schools to shut down in-person learning. Those were some very trying times but as a board, we diligently worked together to ensure we could safely navigate the pandemic, and made sure that we offered full-time, in-person learning from day one. Currently, with things seemingly back to normal, we can once again focus squarely on education.
One of the education pieces that I am very excited for and will continue to be advocate for is our robotics program. Over the years, students at Gilford have received nearly a million dollars in scholarships from the program.
During my time on the board, I have worked well with my fellow board members and engaged in thoughtful discussions on an array of topics that effect students. I served on the policy committee, was our budget committee representative and was the vice-chair. Our board has been extremely mindful of taxpayers contributions and have produced level funded budgets all while still ensuring educational needs are always met.
I feel truly compelled about continuing to serve our great community, which is why on Tuesday, March 14, I humbly ask for voters to re-elect me back onto the Gilford School Board.
Kyle Sanborn
Gilford
